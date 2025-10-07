Hello everyone! It's me again!

First of all I would like to thank everyone once again for the trust and patience on this project, I know I've been going silent for long periods of time but rest assured the game is alive and well. My wife has been helping a ton with the game, taking over various roles, which was essential to keep the game's development moving.

So without further ado, here's the Jungle Update!

This update contains 3 new quests, continuing the story after "The Battle Of Nine Lives":

Let's Hit The Gas (Main Quest)

The Reptiles Strike Back (Side Quest)

Tropical Danger (Side Quest)

Alongside those you will also find new items, frogs and a hidden note in the jungle!

New Jungle related achievements have also been created:

Stardust

Do It Yourself

Tropical Danger

Garden Warfare

The Jungle Update also comes with lots of general improvements to the game:

Improvements to Single-Player mode : General quality of life improvements that help going solo.

Shader preload : The game now attempts to cache some of the shaders to avoid stuttering on first play-through.

Camera system refactored : The camera should feel a lot smoother now throughout the game.

NPC Improvements : They can now jump, use path shortcuts, swim, among other interactions. (eg. Snails may now go drink some water then find a spot to take a nap)

Soundscape improvements : All areas of the game now have designated ambient sounds. (including the ocean)

Achievements menu : You can now see your list of achievements directly from the game's main menu.

Game engine upgrade : Provides greater stability to the game.

And honestly much more!

Let me know if you encounter any issues with this update, feedback is greatly appreciated! Happy to chat about this update in the Community Hub!

And that's about it for now. I hope you enjoy the fresh new content :)

Cheers,

Lucas