Work Inc's final update has now gone live. Check out our discord for in-depth balance notes in the final version as well as fixes.

Not all of the information is exposed to you, but our latest changes help to give a good idea of how some stuff works when you play the game.



The game has been rebalanced quite a bit to make the later waves easier to get to and easier to complete, since they were pretty damn hard to do.



As for the future of Work Inc., we'll still be around in the Balla Games team. We're going to be working on a new title for you all, as well as making some smaller things for people to see/play in the meantime. Click the Discord button at the bottom to see what we're up to.



Lots of love,

Lunar