
4 October 2025 Build 20252020 Edited 4 October 2025 – 13:19:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone.

This is a technical update for the stable branch due to news that Unity developers have discovered a critical vulnerability in their engine.

This has now been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2059171
