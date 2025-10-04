 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20251864 Edited 4 October 2025 – 11:59:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A patch for a vulnerability that has to do with Unity was released and I have updated the game to include this patch. This also update includes some small new features and fixes such as: improved plane aim & the ability to jump back to levels you have already played. So no more grinding through the early levels over and over!!!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3139252
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3139253
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link