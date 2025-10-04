 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20251805 Edited 4 October 2025 – 17:26:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Replication works fine for 6 wheel vehicle.
Softer collision in multiplayer.
More balanced RR01 steering (less understeer).
Check, if multiplayer game works on invite?

Windows 64-bit Depot 3012261
Linux 64-bit Depot 3012262
