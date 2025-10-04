 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20251791 Edited 4 October 2025 – 11:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This hotfix addresses CVE-2025-59489 security issue with Unity engine, no other changes except game download size reduced from 10GB to 3.2GB, thanks to high compression preset used for this build.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Buildmark Content Depot 1388421
