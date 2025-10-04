 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20251790 Edited 4 October 2025 – 11:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixes that selecting the Chirugeon alchemist research field would cause the game to crash.

  • Fixes that the number of used reagents would be calculated incorrectly if the same alchemist appeared multiple times in a party in free encounter mode.

Changed files in this update

