Fixes that selecting the Chirugeon alchemist research field would cause the game to crash.
Fixes that the number of used reagents would be calculated incorrectly if the same alchemist appeared multiple times in a party in free encounter mode.
Dawnsbury Days 3.59 (Chirurgeon hotfix)
Update notes via Steam Community
