Hey!

This is a quick update, recently Unity discovered a vulnerability that could be dangerous, and they’ve released new patched versions. I’ve updated the game to the fixed version to make sure all players stay safe!

You can read more about this here:

https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

This update also fixes a small bug related to the walkie-talkie, where two dialogue lines were available earlier than they should have been.

The demo will be updated soon as well.

Thanks, and stay safe!

– MonopixelGames