 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20251711 Edited 4 October 2025 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey!

This is a quick update, recently Unity discovered a vulnerability that could be dangerous, and they’ve released new patched versions. I’ve updated the game to the fixed version to make sure all players stay safe!

You can read more about this here:

https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

This update also fixes a small bug related to the walkie-talkie, where two dialogue lines were available earlier than they should have been.

The demo will be updated soon as well.

Thanks, and stay safe!

– MonopixelGames

Changed files in this update

Depot 3209481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link