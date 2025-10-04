Hello,

a patch has arrived:

Expedient means achievement should now work with Indigo lotus instead of Black. In case you have met the criteria for this achievement before this fix, loading a game should award you this achievement retrospectively.

Windmill should no longer be usable on Workshops which are currently unusable (specifically Statue of Liberty with no Vagabonds around it)

'Empty' Perseverance reward drop from some crises has been removed.

Locusts should correctly show technology that makes them vulnerable even if you don't have that technology in the tree (which can happen in Tier 4). You still can't defeat them. But at least you know why :)

Nebuchadnezzar's storage trait +X converted to +X% (same as was done with generic heroes in earlier version). This is to prevent annoying growth delays in early game.

Judgements should no longer reward Black lotuses (instead they give Indigo)

Mausoleum ability no longer requires autonomy cost.

Production decrease/increase from Great Ceremonies and from Graphene enhancement should now stack to a single trait, preventing performance issues when hundreds of them are made.

I have semi-temporarily added max level 160 constraint to all heroes. This is merely to avoid confusion that higher levels are in any way balanced. This will be expanded in the next major update again (I expect to 200). Note: dont worry if you've spent a lot of effort to levelling beyond 160. Levels above 160 will retrospectively return in the 1.0.

Some minor ui fixes