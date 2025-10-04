Hello everyone!

After two days of intensive overtime work, MushDash has received its very first update and bug-fix patch!

In this version, we’ve primarily refined the Steam lobby logic, optimized maps, and fixed a large number of bugs. However, we still need your help to test the following issues:

**Issues still requiring player testing:**

- Ghost rooms repeatedly appearing in the Steam lobby list (rooms actually contain multiple players but only display one).

- Game fails to start even after all players are ready.

- Force-quitting during a match and then starting a new match causes the game to crash.

- Unable to properly search for or find rooms.

- Shotgun cannot be used.

- Rooms that have already started keep reappearing in the Steam lobby list.

- After creating a room and then joining another room, your original room becomes a ghost room.

- Unstable network connection makes the game difficult to load and repeatedly returns to the game-start screen.

- No player is selected as the Boss during gameplay.

- In the lobby: after joining someone else’s room and then leaving, clicking “Create Room,” joining another player again, and repeating the process allows you to keep creating new rooms indefinitely.

- During the chest-opening QTE, if hit by the Butcher’s second skill and completing the skill’s QTE, there’s a small chance the character will move while opening the chest.

- If hit by the Butcher’s second skill while attempting to press “E” to open a chest (or perform similar actions), the player gets stuck in a 2-HP downed state but can still use medkits; the character model remains in the downed animation, and afterward, the Butcher can no longer use their first or second skill.

- Despite showing full network bars and low latency in-game, the game crashes back to the lobby exactly at the 0-second countdown.

- Failed lock-picking QTE triggers an alarm sound that loops infinitely.

- Unable to enter the game—whenever a room fills up and finishes loading, the player is automatically kicked back to the lobby.

- Severe ghost-player issues.

- The text “You are the Butcher” or “You are a Survivor” overlaps, allowing players to simultaneously select both roles.

- While in the lobby, players are suddenly added to a room (likely related to joining one room and then unexpectedly joining another—possibly due to not properly leaving the first room before joining a second).

- Survivors can be picked up by the Butcher even when not downed (triggered randomly).

- The Butcher is unable to grab survivors or perform right-click attacks.

- Chest-opening sound effects can stack and repeat excessively.

- After entering the game, the character selection screen appears but no character can be selected.

- After entering the game, no rooms appear in the room list, and creating a new room is impossible.

- The slowing glue ball sometimes fires two projectiles instead of one.

- On the character selection screen, if another player gets stuck with two selection boxes, the game cannot start properly.

**Issues we have fixed:**

- Ghost walls (invisible collision walls).

- QTE failure resetting progress to zero.

- Oil barrel refueling not working.

- Getting stuck between walls.

- Getting stuck on chairs.

- Characters not being eliminated properly.

- Randomly getting stuck while jumping.

- One player controlling two characters during the countdown phase.

- When a survivor is grabbed by the Boss, attacking the Boss does not cause the survivor to drop down.

- Camera gets stuck inside the Butcher’s body and cannot zoom.

- Camera fails to adjust correctly when performing actions on the Butcher.

- Aiming while seated on a chair causes abnormal camera behavior; after ending aim, the left side of the screen switches to third-person view.

- Oil barrel model overlaps during refueling; after refueling, picking it up still shows an empty barrel.

- Sitting on a sofa while moving causes the character to be launched into the air.

- Downed players can still use firearms.

- Performing an “Indian dodge” (evasive roll) during actions like refueling allows movement without interrupting the QTE.

- After performing an “Indian dodge” while downed, pressing “B” to perform an action causes the character to get stuck.

- Oil barrels cannot be refueled.

- Butcher’s slime ball is thrown in the opposite direction of aim.

- When a character is tied to a chair and enters a dual-view state, quitting the game and joining another room results in appearing as two characters.

- If the Butcher accidentally jumps into certain areas, they become permanently stuck and cannot escape.

- Required-to-open chests appear inside buildings with no accessible stairs.

- Medkits cannot be interacted with.

- Sitting on chairs may cause the character to face backward and get stuck.

- Items held by infected beasts do not disappear after assimilation.

- Tied-up beasts may clip into the ground.

- Character gets stuck in place and cannot move.

Additional fixes:

- Chests in the church remain permanently open and cannot be interacted with to obtain items (I recall there are two such chests; I’ve forgotten the location of the other one).

- Assimilation progress bar does not advance.

- Air wall present when jumping from the building closest to the sun down to the black roof, then jumping again to the lowest rooftop.

- Interaction prompt appears near downed players but yields no response when attempted.

- Jumping from the highest building to the one in front, then leaping left, allows the player to land in mid-air and walk normally.

- The abandoned building next to the bridge (the collapsed one) has an air wall at the staircase.

- Using the camera while being grabbed causes the camera to freeze.

- Unable to switch spectator view after death.

- If vehicle startup is interrupted, the progress bar occasionally resets to zero.

- When hung up, the escape progress bar doesn’t decrease, and struggling provides no visual feedback.