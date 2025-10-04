v0.00.005
Control scheme updated:
･Added Emergency Dodge
･Unified attack buttons into one
･Adjusted enemy attack telegraphs
･Removed mouse middle-button input
The control scheme has changed. Please replay the tutorial for confirmation.
From this version onward, the previous mouse middle-button for item use has been changed to the right mouse button.
For attacks, a quick press and release of the left mouse button performs a punch, while holding it down performs a weapon attack.
Emergency Dodge is mapped to the Space key on keyboard or L1 on gamepad.
October 4 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
