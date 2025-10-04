 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20251642 Edited 4 October 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
v0.00.005
Control scheme updated:
･Added Emergency Dodge
･Unified attack buttons into one
･Adjusted enemy attack telegraphs
･Removed mouse middle-button input
The control scheme has changed. Please replay the tutorial for confirmation.

From this version onward, the previous mouse middle-button for item use has been changed to the right mouse button.
For attacks, a quick press and release of the left mouse button performs a punch, while holding it down performs a weapon attack.
Emergency Dodge is mapped to the Space key on keyboard or L1 on gamepad.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2758811
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link