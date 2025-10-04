 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20251625 Edited 4 October 2025 – 11:39:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Yesterday Unity released a news about major security vulnerability affecting their engine since 2017, and provided a patch.

The securty patch has now been applied to Obenseuer builds.

Changed files in this update

Open Sewer Content Depot 951241
