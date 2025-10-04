The hunt is on! This build features the limited time Relic Hunt #1, offering physical prizes for your completion of the hunt. Check out our website for full details, and enjoy. You can play the game as you would, or search out the QR codes and win, your call.
Any questions or issues during play, hit us up on the forums of through our web contact form!
Relic Hunt #1 is Live! 10/4-10/5
