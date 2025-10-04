 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20251614
Update notes via Steam Community
The hunt is on! This build features the limited time Relic Hunt #1, offering physical prizes for your completion of the hunt. Check out our website for full details, and enjoy. You can play the game as you would, or search out the QR codes and win, your call.

Any questions or issues during play, hit us up on the forums of through our web contact form!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2246813
