Thank you for accessing our first sneak peek beta testing build. As we are now working towards a version for public testing, we have added several nice fixes, primarily to improve usability and make the game a little bit easier to understand, given that we do not have any cinematic or proper dialogues yet!
Features & Content Update
- Added QR code with a special invite link to join the private tester channel in our Discord server!
- Added temp dialogue boxes to give more hints and context to the existing mechanics
- More placeholder art and animation added
- Added transparency to foreground elements for accessibility
- Minor translation updates
Bug Fixes
- Improved camera follow update (there are still cases where the camera lost track of the player, let us know where!)
- Fixed Music and Sound Effects toggles not reflecting the actual mute status of the game
We are launching our Discord Server soon and opening up the public play test on 10th October! Join us on Discord and chat to us! Also, let us know what your preferred languages are!
Changed files in this update