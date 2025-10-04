Updated Unity to account for security issue
Main Menu
-Adjusted Menu Buttons on Main menu
-Changed Version Number to 12.3.0
Character Select
-Wrek's slide in animation has been fully added
-WIP of new Menu Graphics has been added
[IMPORTANT UPDATE] Update 12 QuickFix 03
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows Depot 1913551
Changed files in this update