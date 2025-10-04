 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20251590
Update notes via Steam Community
Updated Unity to account for security issue

Main Menu
-Adjusted Menu Buttons on Main menu
-Changed Version Number to 12.3.0

Character Select
-Wrek's slide in animation has been fully added
-WIP of new Menu Graphics has been added

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1913551
