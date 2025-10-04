Hey everyone!

We’re super excited to finally share this with you Seagate, the third episode of Zort, is out now!

This one’s all about adventure. You’ll be sailing your raft across the sea, stopping by islands, and diving into mysterious dungeons. It’s been a wild ride building this episode, and we can’t wait to see what kind of stories you’ll create while exploring Seagate.

In Seagate,

You won’t just be sailing endlessly every island you visit has its own unique style, atmosphere, and challenges. Each one feels different, and on your journey you’ll come across new races to interact with. Some may welcome you, others might test your survival skills in ways you don’t expect.

Alongside the release, we’ve also pushed out a big update for the game:

Better interpolation for almost every entity.

Added new settings.

Fixed some bugs on Zortagene.

Fixed some bugs on Yozgat.

Fixed many bugs about gameplay.

Changed 2X Bounti's function to heal yourself instead of adding sanity.

Changed waiting room a bit, can you spot the difference?

Added Seagate, the third episode.

Better interaction finding.

Added Ukrainian language.

Did the security patch required for Unity games.

Added saving system for Seagate (and maybe for the other episodes in the future 👀).

Thanks so much for sticking with us and being part of this journey. This is just the beginning for Seagate we’re looking forward to watching your adventures unfold!

See you in Seagate, Zorters!

– The Zort Dev Team