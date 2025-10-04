Hello there ːsotawinkː

A Unity vulnerability was discovered yesterday for all games made with the engine.

Today's patch:

Includes an updated .dll file, fixing that vulnerability for both Win32 and Win64 versions;

Enjoying Shadow Bonds?

Consider checking out the full game!

New game?

It's 20% off until October 6th, and so are all its DLCs!

Did you see I'm working on something new? You can read more about my new game in this announcement!

That's it from me! Thank you for playing ːsotaloveː