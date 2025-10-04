 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20251519 Edited 4 October 2025 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello there ːsotawinkː

A Unity vulnerability was discovered yesterday for all games made with the engine.

Today's patch:

  • Includes an updated .dll file, fixing that vulnerability for both Win32 and Win64 versions;

Enjoying Shadow Bonds?

Consider checking out the full game!

It's 20% off until October 6th, and so are all its DLCs!

New game?

Did you see I'm working on something new? You can read more about my new game in this announcement!

That's it from me! Thank you for playing ːsotaloveː

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit Sigh of the Abyss: Shadow Bonds Content Depot 1829641
