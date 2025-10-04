 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20251514 Edited 4 October 2025 – 12:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Had to patch Condo to fix a universal Unity issue.
Added mouse inversion while I was at it.
Feel free to reach out if you have suggestions for future updates.

Take care! xoxo

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3739212
