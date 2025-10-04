Had to patch Condo to fix a universal Unity issue.
Added mouse inversion while I was at it.
Feel free to reach out if you have suggestions for future updates.
Take care! xoxo
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Had to patch Condo to fix a universal Unity issue.
Added mouse inversion while I was at it.
Feel free to reach out if you have suggestions for future updates.
Take care! xoxo
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update