System & UI Updates
Login System updated with new information handling for improved stability.
Main Menu scenes have been refreshed with updated visual layouts.
🎮 Camera & Vehicle
New External Camera: Introduced a new Smooth Follow Camera option for an improved following perspective.
Configurable Camera: External camera views are now fully configurable via the vehicle's component settings, allowing for greater customization.
⚙️ Internal Editor (For Modders/Developers)
Editor Inspector received a significant update for better usability.
Hierarchy Models: Accessing and editing hierarchy models is now faster and more intuitive.
3D Text Readability: Improved sensors for an easier and clearer read of 3D text in the world.
Core System Improvement & Editor Mode Updates
Update notes via Steam Community
