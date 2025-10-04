System & UI Updates



Login System updated with new information handling for improved stability.



Main Menu scenes have been refreshed with updated visual layouts.



🎮 Camera & Vehicle



New External Camera: Introduced a new Smooth Follow Camera option for an improved following perspective.



Configurable Camera: External camera views are now fully configurable via the vehicle's component settings, allowing for greater customization.



⚙️ Internal Editor (For Modders/Developers)



Editor Inspector received a significant update for better usability.



Hierarchy Models: Accessing and editing hierarchy models is now faster and more intuitive.



3D Text Readability: Improved sensors for an easier and clearer read of 3D text in the world.