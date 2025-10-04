 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20251507 Edited 4 October 2025 – 11:06:08 UTC by Wendy Share
System & UI Updates

Login System updated with new information handling for improved stability.

Main Menu scenes have been refreshed with updated visual layouts.

🎮 Camera & Vehicle

New External Camera: Introduced a new Smooth Follow Camera option for an improved following perspective.

Configurable Camera: External camera views are now fully configurable via the vehicle's component settings, allowing for greater customization.

⚙️ Internal Editor (For Modders/Developers)

Editor Inspector received a significant update for better usability.

Hierarchy Models: Accessing and editing hierarchy models is now faster and more intuitive.

3D Text Readability: Improved sensors for an easier and clearer read of 3D text in the world.

