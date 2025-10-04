Hey everyone!

About This Patch

We have a small and quick update today. Two days ago, Unity, the game engine that Derail Valley is based on, announced a newly discovered security vulnerability and a patch for it (more info here).

We included the patch in Derail Valley today, for increased safety. No confirmed exploits have been observed so far in any Unity-based games, so no one should be affected - this is just precautionary.

That said, we advise you all to update the game as soon as possible, now that the vulnerability is publicly known. This update doesn't include any changes to the game itself, only the engine.

About Build 100

While we're here, it is a good opportunity to give you a quick update on B100, the next major update:

The work is deep in progress, now with concretely defined goals of what we aim the end result to be. Most of the team is currently undergoing low level infrastructural changes necessary to future-proof the game, before we can even start the actual development on the new features. This will take months.

As announced earlier, B100 will take a long time both to announce and to release, and we may be a bit quiet in the meantime while that's ongoing - potentially with some info here and there, like this. Thank you for your patience and if you've missed previous mentions of the update, please read about it here:

Have fun in the meantime and thank you!

-Your DV Team