4 October 2025 Build 20251432
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks to your support, we've finally been able to give Yamafuda a new and improved English translation!

We hope that this new translation by Marco Godano (@GodanoMarco) will make climbing Yamafuda's mountains even more enjoyable!

ヤマふだ！　にごうめ Content Depot 1727521
Windows ヤマふだ！　にごうめ win Depot 1727523
macOS ヤマふだ！　にごうめ mac Depot 1727524
