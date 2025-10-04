New hotfix for version 0.21.x. Addresses all of the bugs found in testing and improvements to pathfinding.
In addition 0.21.x adds the following features:
New buildings like turrets etc.
Unlockable technologies.
New units.
Visual improvements!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
New hotfix for version 0.21.x. Addresses all of the bugs found in testing and improvements to pathfinding.
In addition 0.21.x adds the following features:
New buildings like turrets etc.
Unlockable technologies.
New units.
Visual improvements!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update