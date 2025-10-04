 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20251424 Edited 4 October 2025 – 11:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New hotfix for version 0.21.x. Addresses all of the bugs found in testing and improvements to pathfinding.

In addition 0.21.x adds the following features:

  • New buildings like turrets etc.

  • Unlockable technologies.

  • New units.

  • Visual improvements!

Changed files in this update

