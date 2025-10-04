✅ Applied Corrections:
🔧 Improved User Interface
Mode button hidden with 1 player: The "Change Mode" button no longer incorrectly appears when there's only one player
Correct mode display: The button now shows the proper mode name ("Classic Mode", "Royale Mode", etc.) instead of "Player 5"
Smoother navigation: Buttons remain interactable during keyboard/controller navigation
🎯 Mode Switching Functionality
Functional mode changing: Clicking "Change Mode" now correctly updates the game mode in the system
Fixed mode order: "Mystery" and "Invisible Wall" are now in the correct order (no more inversion)
🎪 Available modes (with 2+ players):
Classic Mode
Royale Mode
Without Jump
Mystery
Invisible Wall
🕹️ How to use:
Add 2 players minimum in Local Game mode
The "Change Mode" button becomes visible and interactable
Click to cycle through available modes
The selected mode will be applied when you start the game
Technical note: These fixes improve the Local Game menu user experience without affecting existing gameplay. All modes work as before, but the interface is now more stable and intuitive.
🎮 Update - Local Game Menu Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2390492
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update