✅ Applied Corrections:

🔧 Improved User Interface



Mode button hidden with 1 player: The "Change Mode" button no longer incorrectly appears when there's only one player

Correct mode display: The button now shows the proper mode name ("Classic Mode", "Royale Mode", etc.) instead of "Player 5"

Smoother navigation: Buttons remain interactable during keyboard/controller navigation



🎯 Mode Switching Functionality

Functional mode changing: Clicking "Change Mode" now correctly updates the game mode in the system

Fixed mode order: "Mystery" and "Invisible Wall" are now in the correct order (no more inversion)



🎪 Available modes (with 2+ players):

Classic Mode

Royale Mode

Without Jump

Mystery

Invisible Wall



🕹️ How to use:

Add 2 players minimum in Local Game mode

The "Change Mode" button becomes visible and interactable

Click to cycle through available modes

The selected mode will be applied when you start the game

Technical note: These fixes improve the Local Game menu user experience without affecting existing gameplay. All modes work as before, but the interface is now more stable and intuitive.