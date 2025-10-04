A security vulnerability was discovered in many versions of Unity Engine, including the version used by Prepare For Warp.
Doing my part and patching.
For more information on the vulnerability patched, please see https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2025-59489
2.0.7.176.b - Patch CVE-2025-59489
