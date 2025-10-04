 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20251319 Edited 4 October 2025 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
A security vulnerability was discovered in many versions of Unity Engine, including the version used by Prepare For Warp.

Doing my part and patching.

For more information on the vulnerability patched, please see https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2025-59489

Changed files in this update

Base App Content Depot 1805961
