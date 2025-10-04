1.震荡撞击 削弱 现在伤害值不受 敌人易损影响
2.额外收获 卡牌描述改动
3.修复 卡牌愈战愈勇受击减费，升级后恢复消耗的bug
4.修复 核心卡组里面的卡牌升级后，在核心里面消失的bug
5.修复 反伤多次计算的问题
6.修复 回心决 异常显示的bug
7.加入 战斗的时候加入Esc快捷键的功能，这可以直接退出游戏或返回主界面
8.无法主动使用的卡牌，现在更多描述中会有更详细的文本说明
9.修复 通关时 的难度文本异常的bug
10.修复 炼器进度不显示当前进度的bug
11.进一步说明修炼卡组里面的内容
12.修复 部分英文文本说明异常的bug
13.修复 其他界面可能和事件弹窗重复出现的bug
