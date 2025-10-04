This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This patch mainly fixes the Unity security vulnerability that was disclosed today but also contains some other improvements/fixes.



Fix for CVE-2025-59489 , a security vulnerability affecting all Unity-based games. VTube Studio now uses Unity 6000.0.58f2 and is not affected.

Increased maximum VNet model/asset size from 300 to 320 MB to accommodate certain bigger models.

Fix for issue that made VTube Studio freeze intermittently every few seconds/minutes for some users.

Various improvements of per-frame memory usage. Should improve performance especially for larger models.

VTube Studio now automatically makes sure the window cannot be smaller than a certain threshold. This change was made to fix a bug where VTube Studio could become a 1x1 pixel window and crash on startup.

Fixed bug in animation system that caused glitching when using Live2D "inverse step" keyframes in animations.

Finally, this update adds back the manual key selector when setting up hotkeys. You can manually select keys from a list by clicking the pencil button here:







If there are any issues after updating, please report them in the VTube Studio Discord!



Join Discord