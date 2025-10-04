A security vulnerability was identified that affects games and applications built on Unity versions 2017.1 and later for Android, Windows, Linux, and macOS operating systems. There is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability, nor has there been any impact on users or customers.
This patch follows the official guide line to fix the vulnerability.
I act as fast as possible due to the nature of the vulnerability, let me know if I break something,
-BHM
Unity Security Vulnerability Update
