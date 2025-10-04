PATCH 0.1.2 (EA)

Jump, AI Behaviour Improvements, and Progression Balance

New Build Live: c93d4001f

🧠 AI Improvments: The Crawler Evolves

This patch brings major improvements to the Crawler’s behaviour. It now reacts more intelligently to your actions. If you’re loud or reckless, it will get more aggressive. But if you play it smart, stealthy, and careful, you’ll have better control and more opportunities to outwit it.

We’ve fixed a range of bugs with pathfinding and sensor detection, and polished the AI logic. This is part of an ongoing update plan to make the Crawler feel unpredictable, reactive, and satisfying to outplay.

🦘 You Can Now Jump (Yes, Finally)

The long-requested jump is here. We’ve implemented it carefully to maintain the tension. This is not a parkour sim. While you can now jump over smaller objects and gaps, you’ll still need to think strategically about your movement. It’s about fluidity, not breaking the map.





📈 Progression & XP Balance

We’ve rebalanced XP and unlock progression. During early testing we made it easy to access everything, but now we’re tightening that up to give you more to work toward. Expect a more rewarding sense of progression as you play.



🎥 Dev Stream Tonight

Wayward_Sinny (The voice of Banjo) is streaming this weekend, go say hi!

When:

8:00 PM AEST

6:00 AM EDT

3:00 AM PDT

10:00 AM GMT

11:00 AM CET

🛠 Fixes

Fixed Cairn floating above the ground

Fixed issue where players could stand on top of doors, breaking AI navigation

Fixed fragment objective icon not displaying when a player dies with fragments

Removed redundant tooltip and extraction FX

Fixed unwalkable door collisions and shrine spawn isolation

Fixed floor trap collision and occlusion transition timing between interior and exterior areas

Fixed crash related to Seeker Tools being turned on

🔧 Gameplay

Adjusted foliage SFX to make it easier to hear the Crawler approaching

Balanced XP rewards for Shrines, Artefacts, and time spent in the Rift

Adjusted Banjo task rewards and general gameplay balance

Increased fragment count to improve the fragment quest

Shrines now spawn closer together to make revives more viable

Reduced stress system intensity and further tweaked the mix

Spread extraction spawns for better map coverage and flow

Updated mission text and improved localisation

Improved visibility of glass traps in all weather conditions

Fixed multiple issues with Crawler pathing and behaviour loops that caused it to get stuck

🚀 Features

Added new under-cover kill FX

All players now display on the map to improve team coordination

Added new knockdown concussion visual effects

You can now jump to improve traversal and movement flow

Improved Crawler AI behaviour to be more reactive to player actions

Added more bridges to make river crossings easier

🔭 What’s Next

We are continuing to monitor Crawler behaviour and how players interact with it. There is still a lot more we want to do but it is important to roll out improvements incrementally to ensure the desired effect.



We will also be looking into audio and the overall sound mix. There is a lot of improvement to be made in this area and we want to make sure the experience sounds as good as it plays.



Progression and balance remain under review. We are watching telemetry and feedback to fine tune the core loop even further.



In the meantime, the next major feature we are working on is character customisation. This will include in-game unlocks that you can earn or find in the world. Most of the art is already complete and we are now working on finalising the UI and backend systems to bring it all together.



There is plenty more in the pipeline but we will leave it there for now.

