As of October 3rd, 2025 a vulnerability in Unity has been discovered. This patch provides a security update to close this vulnerability.
According to Unity there is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability nor has there been any impact on users or customers.
Thank you for using KanjiMemory and happy kanji learning!
-pixelphoot
Security Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2850521
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update