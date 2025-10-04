 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20251123 Edited 4 October 2025 – 10:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
As of October 3rd, 2025 a vulnerability in Unity has been discovered. This patch provides a security update to close this vulnerability.

According to Unity there is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability nor has there been any impact on users or customers.

Thank you for using KanjiMemory and happy kanji learning!
-pixelphoot

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2850521
