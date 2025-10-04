- Fixed the objectives list in level 7 always showing the "remain undetected or collect 2 scrap parts" one as completed.
- Updated Unity, the engine I use, to a newer version that fixes a recently discovered vulnerability.
Patch 1.4.1
Update notes via Steam Community
