4 October 2025 Build 20251091 Edited 4 October 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed the objectives list in level 7 always showing the "remain undetected or collect 2 scrap parts" one as completed.
- Updated Unity, the engine I use, to a newer version that fixes a recently discovered vulnerability.

