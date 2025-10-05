It's recently been found by Unity that there is a vulnerability as old as 2017 that could potentially be exploited in games made with Unity. This update patches that issue.
Although this vulnerability is old and there are no know issues realted to it, I highly recommend updating your game as soon as possible.
That's all! Tower Factory Update 0.4 is very very close!
Gius Caminiti
