This patch fixes a security vulnerability in the Unity3D Game Engine.

According to Unity, there has been no evidence that the vulnerability has been actively exploited or that anyone has been affected, but they advised all developers using their game engine to apply this update as a precautionary measure.

If you would like to read more about the topic, you can check out this link:

https://discussions.unity.com/t/unity-platform-protection-take-immediate-action-to-protect-your-games-and-apps/1688031