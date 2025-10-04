 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20251057 Edited 4 October 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix stricken shuttle not rotating for co-op players.
  • Fix a bug where sometimes co-op players wouldn't receive mined raw materials.
  • Fix a bug where the game would say there were no transmitters in range, even though one was visible.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1532201
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link