- Fixed a bug where players with old saves had to restart the game to correctly load the community entrance when switching to the new version community.
- Fixed a bug that prevented targeted recruitment of the 4 new villager professions in the Tavern.
- Fixed a bug where some professions in the Tavern lacked translations for 10 languages; updated Workshop files.
- Fixed an issue where 5-star villagers could incorrectly increase their stats to 100 via the School; the maximum is now 95.
- Fixed a bug with incorrect default selection when controlling the community panel with gamepad and keyboard.
- Fixed a bug with incorrect movement selection when controlling the community panel with gamepad and keyboard.
- Fixed a bug where exiting the community panel was ineffective when using a gamepad and keyboard.
- Fixed a bug where the movement selection window would not switch automatically when controlling the community panel with gamepad and keyboard.
- Fixed bugs encountered when assigning villagers to work buildings in the community.
- Fixed animation display bugs for the Community Canteen work.
- Fixed incorrect preview display in the building details page of the community layout panel.
- Fixed a bug in the novice guide task where building a house below the town could not be completed in the new version of the villager community.
- Optimized the text description of the villager community on the mini-map.
- Optimized the layout anchors of some street lamps and objects to make them display centered.
- Optimized the display effect of the community land background.
- Added 4 new decorations to the community panel, including street lamps and fish ponds.
- Added a Community Teleportation Talisman, which can be purchased from the Traveling Merchant.
- The materials required for community buildings can now be viewed by hovering the mouse over them to see specific item descriptions.
- Added community teleportation points to the Teleportation Staff.
- The probability of Food Poisoning and Cold has been decreased.
- Reduced the material consumption for the Small Wooden House, Large Wooden House, and Villa (by 4 times, 3 times, and 2 times respectively).
Update notes via Steam Community
