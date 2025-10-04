No user data or game content has been affected.



There’s no evidence of any exploitation in the wild.



The update simply ensures your game is running on a secure, patched version of Unity.



Hi everyone!We’ve updated the game to include the latest Unity security fixes (CVE-2025-59489) released on October 2, 2025.This update addresses a potential local file inclusion vulnerability in certain Unity versions that could, in theory, allow unauthorized local code execution or information access on affected systems.⚙️ What this means for you:Thank you for keeping your game updated and for your continued support