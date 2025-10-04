 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20251025 Edited 4 October 2025 – 09:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone!

We’ve updated the game to include the latest Unity security fixes (CVE-2025-59489) released on October 2, 2025.

This update addresses a potential local file inclusion vulnerability in certain Unity versions that could, in theory, allow unauthorized local code execution or information access on affected systems.

⚙️ What this means for you:

  • No user data or game content has been affected.
  • There’s no evidence of any exploitation in the wild.
  • The update simply ensures your game is running on a secure, patched version of Unity.


Thank you for keeping your game updated and for your continued support

Changed files in this update

Depot 2824671
