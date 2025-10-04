An update has been released for Sea of Dreams.
- Minor code maintenance, no customer-facing changes.
- Unity version update.
This update apply a patch to fix the unity security update.
Sea of Dreams: Security Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Sea of Dreams Content Depot 1690211
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Sea of Dreams Content macOS Depot 1690212
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 1690213
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update