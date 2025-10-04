 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20250988 Edited 4 October 2025 – 09:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
An update has been released for Sea of Dreams.

- Minor code maintenance, no customer-facing changes.
- Unity version update.

This update apply a patch to fix the unity security update.

Changed files in this update

Windows Sea of Dreams Content Depot 1690211
macOS 64-bit Sea of Dreams Content macOS Depot 1690212
Linux Depot 1690213
