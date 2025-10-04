 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20250943 Edited 4 October 2025 – 09:19:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- This version fixes a security issue in the Unity Runtime. Details here: https://discussions.unity.com/t/unity-platform-protection-take-immediate-action-to-protect-your-games-and-apps/1688031

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1442052
