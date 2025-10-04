Hello survivors!
We’ve released an update that fixes important issues and brings a few improvements for a smoother experience:
🔧 Fixes:
Fixed a bug where if the server left the session, other players were thrown back to the menu and couldn’t create a new session.
Fixed widget display issues when refueling transport.
Optimized player name display.
⚖️ Balance:
Adjusted balance to make the gameplay more player-friendly.
✨ New:
Added loading screens.
Thank you for playing L.O.S.T — Last Ones Standing Together and helping us improve the game! 🙌
