Hello survivors!

We’ve released an update that fixes important issues and brings a few improvements for a smoother experience:

🔧 Fixes:

Fixed a bug where if the server left the session, other players were thrown back to the menu and couldn’t create a new session.

Fixed widget display issues when refueling transport.

Optimized player name display.

⚖️ Balance:

Adjusted balance to make the gameplay more player-friendly.

✨ New:

Added loading screens.

Thank you for playing L.O.S.T — Last Ones Standing Together and helping us improve the game! 🙌