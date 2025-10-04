 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20250938
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello survivors!

We’ve released an update that fixes important issues and brings a few improvements for a smoother experience:

🔧 Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where if the server left the session, other players were thrown back to the menu and couldn’t create a new session.

  • Fixed widget display issues when refueling transport.

  • Optimized player name display.

⚖️ Balance:

  • Adjusted balance to make the gameplay more player-friendly.

New:

  • Added loading screens.

Thank you for playing L.O.S.T — Last Ones Standing Together and helping us improve the game! 🙌

