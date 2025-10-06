 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20250935 Edited 6 October 2025 – 03:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Update DLC content, including all materials for the "Heavenly Realm of Demons" and the "Maple Forest Family" storyline, and open the ultimate challenge.
2.Synchronize updates with new enemies, new equipment, and new skills.
3. Modify some game details, such as the number of Chinese explosive pills on prison island.
4.Fix some hidden BUG.
5. Add a treasure chest at the beginning, which contains a difficulty controller. There are four difficulty levels (including the default) to choose from, and the default difficulty can be restored at any time during the game.
6. The game strategy manual has been changed to free download for joining the group.

