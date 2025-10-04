Hello there,

We've just released a new patch for Escape Space.

Unlike the previous patches, this update does not change the game itself but is a security patch to fix the Unity Editor's vulnerability CVE-2025-59489 . This is why the build number will remain 1.0.2.

We strongly encourage you to update the game as soon as you can, before playing it.

You will find more information about the vulnerability here: https://unity.com/fr/security/sept-2025-01.

Thank you for playing Escape Space!