 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Deadlock Megabonk Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20250932 Edited 4 October 2025 – 10:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello there,

We've just released a new patch for Escape Space.

Unlike the previous patches, this update does not change the game itself but is a security patch to fix the Unity Editor's vulnerability CVE-2025-59489. This is why the build number will remain 1.0.2.

We strongly encourage you to update the game as soon as you can, before playing it.

You will find more information about the vulnerability here: https://unity.com/fr/security/sept-2025-01.

Thank you for playing Escape Space!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2131021
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link