Out of nowhere, a brand new eastern front map, Yaryshivka Advance!

Set in August 1943, this is a map depicting a clash between the German 6th Army and the Soviet 44th Army during the Donbas Strategic Offensive.



Keen-eyed readers may recognize the name of this map from somewhere before; this was the name of an armored map released some time ago that hasn't really seen much action since its release. Our intrepid mapping machine SoulSeek decided that instead of a minor facelift, it needed to be remade from scratch!

We are looking forward to seeing how it plays with the new combined arms gameplay.

As with all our maps, we'll adjust balance and fix bugs following the first weekend of play on the map with full servers.

See you on the battlefield,

Darklight Games 🕷️