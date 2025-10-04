 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20250838
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Void Hunters!


After the release of our latest major update, the Skullcrusher, we had a few issues reported to us and today we are releasing hotfix 1.3c, which addresses most of the more pressing new bugs!

Here is a list of the changes with this small update:
  • Bloodfrenzy (Faydum power) can now only be picked up once and has had its power value ajusted to be in line with tooltip;
  • Lava Tyrant (new Beastmaster skill) now properly has Taunt;
  • Fleet Strike was not properly applying negative effects from passive skills with every hit;
  • Fixed Surefooted rune localization in Spanish;
  • Fixed an issue where both the Death Knight and the Chaoswalker would not have an altar to trigger their ascensions inside Faydum's arena;
  • Fixed Mhyzahet's spikes attack which was becoming invisible when the visibility slider set to 0;
  • Fixed an issue where, when rerolling Titans you could get repeated results;
  • Fixed an issue with Chaotic Onslaught which would not properly appear during a match for pick up;
  • Fixed multiple issues with sound effects across the game that would cause internal errors;
  • Updated Unity Engine version;


If you run into any other issues with the game please do let us know, we are always listening, and as always thank you once again for your amazing support!



~ Soulstone Survivors team

