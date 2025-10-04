Hello everyone!
Unity recently announced a potential vulnerability issue in older versions of their engine 2017 and newer. I’ve updated Path to Serenity to the latest patched version of Unity recommended and released a new build.
There is no change to the game so nothing else should have changed just the version of Unity.
Thank you for supporting my game and journey.
Silviu
