POPULAR TODAY
4 October 2025 Build 20250724 Edited 4 October 2025 – 08:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New

Autosave is added each time you enter the world map (sailing). This can be toggled on/off in settings.

  • Note: For old players, the autosave feature is turned off, so you would need to turn it on in settings! For new players, it will start on.
  • I know several people have requested this feature, so I hope this can be of benefit for those who like the game to save more often. Autosave is an option, so for those who like to keep the old save system, just make sure to toggle off autosaves.
  • This should also work when you are doing a world map challenge (it saves after each battle). So those who want an easier playthrough can load if they lose. Or for those who need to stop playing and want to continue the challenge next time they play Seablip.
  • Please let me know if you experience any bugs with this new system. I have done my best to keep it bug-free, and I also added a second backup of your savefile in case something goes wrong. Each save now has two backups: "savefilename_old" (previous save) and "savefilename_backup" (backup of last "new day" savefile)


Minor

- Last spell book page is saved (when loading game)

Bug fix

- Controller issue. Using the keyboard for movement while a controller is attached could switch hotbar selection (island gameplay)
- Wrong button on some key tutorials

Changed files in this update

