4 October 2025 Build 20250690 Edited 4 October 2025 – 09:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone, here comes another patch for Sea Power. This time it's mainly driven by Unity itself as they introduced some security issue in their engine so we needed to update the Unity version we're using. You can read about it here: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Beside that we also fixed some issues. Happy weekend!

Bug fixes and improvements
  • Unity Update due to security vulnerability issue
  • PLAN Type 010 and USSR T43 CIWS gun angles fix
  • Updated land unit, vessel, aircraft descriptions and callsigns (thanks N0jge!)
  • Incorrect hidden objective behaviour in Event Log Objectives tab
  • Updated PLAN 04 with MiG-27 replacing Armed Bizjet; corrected backstory
  • Mission Editor: Possible nullref when removing a Trigger
  • possible nullref when dragging a unit between Formations on Formation Manager
  • Corrected Chengdu frigate hull sonar mount position
  • Added missing LOD1 to Type 024 and LSM-1
  • Several typos
  • Lots of small mesh errors
  • Changed PLAN 03 mission to reduce exploit chance
  • AI CVS (anti-submarine carriers) will now correctly launch ASW patrols
  • Kidd DDG added SPG-60 as 3rd missile channel; removed incorrect Variant3 from NV Gearing mod

Changed files in this update

