Bug fixes and improvements
- Unity Update due to security vulnerability issue
- PLAN Type 010 and USSR T43 CIWS gun angles fix
- Updated land unit, vessel, aircraft descriptions and callsigns (thanks N0jge!)
- Incorrect hidden objective behaviour in Event Log Objectives tab
- Updated PLAN 04 with MiG-27 replacing Armed Bizjet; corrected backstory
- Mission Editor: Possible nullref when removing a Trigger
- possible nullref when dragging a unit between Formations on Formation Manager
- Corrected Chengdu frigate hull sonar mount position
- Added missing LOD1 to Type 024 and LSM-1
- Several typos
- Lots of small mesh errors
- Changed PLAN 03 mission to reduce exploit chance
- AI CVS (anti-submarine carriers) will now correctly launch ASW patrols
- Kidd DDG added SPG-60 as 3rd missile channel; removed incorrect Variant3 from NV Gearing mod
