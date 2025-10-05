Crafting Window



The crafting window now features a functional filter to display only known recipes, unknown recipes, or only craftable recipes. All items displayed in the crafting window now include a description. Crafting recipes now also show their effects. Crafting recipe ingredients are now assigned more meaningfully and clearly.

General Changes



Weapon effects no longer end when picking up a health orb. Allocated talent points are now loaded correctly. Blocking of CTRL and ALT keys while shopping has been implemented to prevent unintended actions.

Exit Game



The "Exit Game" function now requires confirmation. After confirmation, a server write is performed, and the game closes after 10 seconds. The exit game logic has been converted from a countdown to a dialog system that returns a status for each server write process. The game can no longer be closed directly using Alt + F4. When Alt + F4 is pressed, the "Exit Game" logic is now triggered, ensuring confirmation and server write are properly executed.

