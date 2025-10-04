MONSTER WAR v0.7.65
- Added privacy policy links.
- Fixed the problem with equipment presets (thanks to Chudachu).
- Added new upgrade option.
- Added the bonuses for full equipment sets.
- Temporarily removed chat language filtering.
