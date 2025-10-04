 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20250649 Edited 4 October 2025 – 08:32:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

MONSTER WAR v0.7.65


  • Added privacy policy links.
  • Fixed the problem with equipment presets (thanks to Chudachu).
  • Added new upgrade option.
  • Added the bonuses for full equipment sets.
  • Temporarily removed chat language filtering.

