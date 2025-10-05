 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20250615 Edited 5 October 2025 – 09:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve released an update with the following changes:

  1. Applied a security update provided by Unity, the game engine used in this project.

  2. Fixed an issue in Stage 3 where the enemy that shoots bullets in four directions could sometimes have an unusually short random cooldown.

  3. Adjusted the cooldown of the volcano-type enemy in Stage 4.

  4. Fixed a case where the silhouette of the airplane-type enemy would not appear when it was behind cover.

  5. Fixed missing shadows for the projectiles fired by the magician-type enemy.

  6. Fixed various flickering and rendering issues for in-stage objects.

