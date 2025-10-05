We’ve released an update with the following changes:

Applied a security update provided by Unity, the game engine used in this project.

Fixed an issue in Stage 3 where the enemy that shoots bullets in four directions could sometimes have an unusually short random cooldown.

Adjusted the cooldown of the volcano-type enemy in Stage 4.

Fixed a case where the silhouette of the airplane-type enemy would not appear when it was behind cover.

Fixed missing shadows for the projectiles fired by the magician-type enemy.