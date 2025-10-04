 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20250599 Edited 4 October 2025 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We have updated to address a recently disclosed Unity Runtime vulnerability (CVE-2025-59489).
This issue could allow malicious apps to load arbitrary native libraries and execute code under certain conditions.

Status: Fixed in the latest release.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2543031
