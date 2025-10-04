We have updated to address a recently disclosed Unity Runtime vulnerability (CVE-2025-59489).
This issue could allow malicious apps to load arbitrary native libraries and execute code under certain conditions.
Status: Fixed in the latest release.
Unity Runtime Security Fix. (CVE-2025-59489)
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows Depot 2543031
Changed files in this update