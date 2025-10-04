Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2025.10.03.1



FIX:

- Migrated to Unity version 2023.2.22f1 (security patch)

- Story Mode Tutorial: fixed a bug where Jacek would freeze after pressing the lower right attack (B button)

- Fencing school arena: fixed the camera "bumping" on the fence model

- Story Mode Tutorial arena: rebaked lighting to fix artifacts



NEW:

- Updated certain plugins (save system, controller support, etc.) to the newest versions